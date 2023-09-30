AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Peter Birch Purchases 7,500 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,775 ($25,369.40).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 7.16. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 256.60 ($3.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.93). The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJB shares. Barclays upgraded AJ Bell to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($3.79) to GBX 340 ($4.15) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, June 12th.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

