Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Allakos stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Allakos has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $197.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 822.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 214,277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

