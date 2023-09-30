Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.52.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $177.10 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

