Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 94,756 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

