Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.