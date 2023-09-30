Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.