Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

