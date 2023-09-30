Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 483,061 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $74,401.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 944,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,458.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $74,401.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 944,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,458.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,873. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,054,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $343,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

