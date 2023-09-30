Analysts Set Expectations for Xerox Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Xerox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $15.69 on Friday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260,420 shares of company stock valued at $542,694,314. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.14%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

