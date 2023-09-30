Analyzing Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) & Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) and Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Table Trac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $856.26 million 1.25 $56.71 million $0.30 24.13 Table Trac N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.69

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Table Trac. Playa Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Table Trac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts 4.99% 14.19% 4.65% Table Trac N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Table Trac shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Table Trac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Table Trac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 1 0 3 0 2.50 Table Trac 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Table Trac.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Table Trac on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks. It also provides system sales services comprising installation, custom casino system configuration, and training; and technical support services to casinos. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

