Andrew Coombs Purchases 8,070 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,020.90 ($8,573.57).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Andrew Coombs sold 500,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($549,517.65).

On Monday, August 21st, Andrew Coombs bought 2,500 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,442.30).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 1.6 %

LON:SRE opened at GBX 86.15 ($1.05) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.49.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

