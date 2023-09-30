Andrew Kitchingman Buys 1,000 Shares of H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kitchingman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,990 ($3,651.24).

Shares of H C Slingsby stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295. H C Slingsby plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The company has a market cap of £2.78 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 0.52.

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, including handling and lifting, wheels and castors, ladders and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, workwear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premises, lockers and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

