Andrew Kitchingman Buys 1,000 Shares of H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kitchingman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,990 ($3,651.24).
H C Slingsby Stock Performance
Shares of H C Slingsby stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295. H C Slingsby plc has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 348 ($4.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The company has a market cap of £2.78 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 0.52.
About H C Slingsby
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than H C Slingsby
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.