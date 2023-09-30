Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Read More

