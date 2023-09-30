Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 258,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 25.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

