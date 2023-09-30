Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

