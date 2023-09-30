Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 81,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 8,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 258,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.93.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.