Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

