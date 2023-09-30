Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

