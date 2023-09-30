Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

