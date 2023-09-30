Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

