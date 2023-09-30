Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Virginia Moore Sells 100,000 Shares

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,689.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Digital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

