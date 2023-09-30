Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Virginia Moore Sells 64,011 Shares

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $131,222.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $648.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 4.17. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

