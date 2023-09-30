Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

