ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Investment analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ARM stock opened at 53.52 on Thursday. ARM has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

