ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) vs. Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Financial Survey

ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) and Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASICS and Samsonite International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ASICS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsonite International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Samsonite International has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.48%. Given Samsonite International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsonite International is more favorable than ASICS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASICS N/A N/A N/A Samsonite International 12.08% 35.53% 8.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASICS and Samsonite International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ASICS and Samsonite International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASICS N/A N/A N/A $172.46 0.20 Samsonite International $2.88 billion 1.71 $312.70 million $1.43 11.90

Samsonite International has higher revenue and earnings than ASICS. ASICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsonite International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of ASICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsonite International beats ASICS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASICS

(Get Free Report)

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online. ASICS Corporation was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About Samsonite International

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International S.A. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names. The company sells its products through various wholesale distribution channels, as well as through company operated retail stores and e-commerce. Samsonite International S.A. was founded in 1910 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.