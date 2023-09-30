Avation (LON:AVAP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 240. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avation traded as low as GBX 78.88 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 13677309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.22).

Avation Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

