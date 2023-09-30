Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

