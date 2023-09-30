B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,568,902.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after buying an additional 502,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.