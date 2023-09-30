Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Update

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPCGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco Comercial Português to €0.34 ($0.36) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Banco Comercial Português to €0.35 ($0.37) in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

About Banco Comercial Português

BPCGF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.