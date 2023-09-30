Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, CFO Michael Koempel purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,214.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,917.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

