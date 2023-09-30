Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Insider Tony Young Buys 3,279 Shares

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Tony Young purchased 3,279 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £4,492.23 ($5,485.69).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

Bellevue Healthcare stock opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £756.16 million and a PE ratio of 861.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.86. Bellevue Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.17).

Bellevue Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bellevue Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

