British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 448 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 414 ($5.06).

BLND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.95) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.74), for a total value of £40,991.76 ($50,057.10). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($17,879.94). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,509,343. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 316.90 ($3.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.10. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.38).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

