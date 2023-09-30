Brokerages Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $18.20

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 526.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 381,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,860,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

