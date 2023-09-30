Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $6.65

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

INFN stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.53 million, a P/E ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

