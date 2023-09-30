Brokerages Set Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target at $18.50

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

DRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Leonardo DRS has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 452,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

