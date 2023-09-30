Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akebia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.60% and a negative net margin of 48.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

