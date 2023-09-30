Brokers Issue Forecasts for ChampionX Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ChampionX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChampionX’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $35.62 on Friday. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,768. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

