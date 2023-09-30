Brokers Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.38. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of MTDR opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

