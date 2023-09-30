Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

