Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

