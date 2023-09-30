Burlington Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 8,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 4,392 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

