Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,649 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CarMax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,504 shares of company stock worth $21,759,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $70.72 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

