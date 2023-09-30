Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,539 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,105,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,944,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $29.13 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6011 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

