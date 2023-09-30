Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,123 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

HP stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,778,668 shares of company stock valued at $268,551,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

