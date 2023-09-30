Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.54 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBJA. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

XBJA stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

