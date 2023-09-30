Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,758 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 834.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

