Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$9.47 on Thursday. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$600.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.89.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$423.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.9671574 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

