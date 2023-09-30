Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.88.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

CNI stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

