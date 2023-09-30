Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 15,524,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 36,485,344 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.44.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

