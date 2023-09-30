Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.23.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

